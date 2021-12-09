CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $329.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.19. The company has a market cap of $917.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

