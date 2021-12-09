CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.