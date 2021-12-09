CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 222,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CGI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CGI by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

