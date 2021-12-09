Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.45. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 1,042,348 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

