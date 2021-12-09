ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $20.10. 180,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,993,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $61,038,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.