Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTHR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 57,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,209. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,415 shares of company stock worth $294,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.