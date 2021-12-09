Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's profitability to some extent.”

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.