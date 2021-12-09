Cheesecoin (CHEESE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $120,671.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.