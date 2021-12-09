Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

