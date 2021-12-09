Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.66 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $238.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

