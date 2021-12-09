Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

