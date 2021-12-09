Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

