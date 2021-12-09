Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $564.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

