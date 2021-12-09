Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $324.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

