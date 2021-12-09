Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Cfra cut their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

