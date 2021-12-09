Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

