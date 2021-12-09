Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.48

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 135616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Get Chewy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.