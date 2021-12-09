China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $9.19 on Monday. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

