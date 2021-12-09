Chromia Trading Down 31.1% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Chromia has a total market cap of $351.16 million and approximately $88.72 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00221047 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

