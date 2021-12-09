Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CIEN opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.