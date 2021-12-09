Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 136,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206,248. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

