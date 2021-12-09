Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Buy at Erste Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

CSCO stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

