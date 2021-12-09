Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

