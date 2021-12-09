Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 156,560 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 156,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

