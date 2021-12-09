Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of CBTX worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

