Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes Sells 1,419 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Citi Trends stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $2,603,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

