Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $13.29 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

