Citigroup Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,332.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,988.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,098.69 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,805.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,636.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.