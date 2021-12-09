Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to report sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRXT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

