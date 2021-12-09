ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,800.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $12,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 173,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.