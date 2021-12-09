Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.36 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.