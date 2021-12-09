Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -229.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

