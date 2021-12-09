CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.45

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.45 and last traded at $231.30, with a volume of 33773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Get CME Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.