CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

