Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 50,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,277,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.