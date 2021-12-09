Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $85.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $396,317. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 4,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,188. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

