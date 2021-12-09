Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $384.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $43,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.