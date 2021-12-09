Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

