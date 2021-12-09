Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

CIGI opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

