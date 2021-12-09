Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,704 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 44,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,291. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

