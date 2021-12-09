Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,817 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

