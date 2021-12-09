Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Datadog comprises 1.7% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,308.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $282,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

