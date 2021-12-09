Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,760 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 35,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,017,648 shares of company stock valued at $178,694,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

