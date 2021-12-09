Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 5.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

