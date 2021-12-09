CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

