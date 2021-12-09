Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 194694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

