Comparing Red Cat (RCAT) & The Competition

Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Red Cat to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Red Cat alerts:

16.3% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Cat Competitors 2483 12632 23429 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Red Cat’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Cat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -246.41% -52.66% -40.19% Red Cat Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million -$13.24 million -3.79 Red Cat Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.46

Red Cat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Red Cat peers beat Red Cat on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.