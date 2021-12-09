Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

