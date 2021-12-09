CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CMPUY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.