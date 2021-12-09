Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.78). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 426.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 1,482,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRE shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £705.60 million and a P/E ratio of -50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.57.

In related news, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,669.54). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,288.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500 over the last 90 days.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

